Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744. Date number "44" is reversed (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Date number "44" is reversed

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 Date number "44" is reversed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 Date number "44" is reversed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,420,804

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1744
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 . Date number "44" is reversed. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1104 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

