Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744. Date number "44" is reversed (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Date number "44" is reversed
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,59 g
- Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,420,804
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1744
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 . Date number "44" is reversed. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1104 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search