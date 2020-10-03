Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1)