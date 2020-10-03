Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike. Without mintmark
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter null mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
1765 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
4453 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search