Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike. Without mintmark

Obverse Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761 Restrike Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761 Restrike Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
1765 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
4453 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 (Pattern) at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

