Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1756 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1756 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Roubles 1756 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,26 g
  • Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,055

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1756 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 77,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
83060 $
Price in auction currency 77000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Palombo - November 27, 2011
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 at auction CNG - January 7, 2007
Seller CNG
Date January 7, 2007
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1756 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search