Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1756 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,26 g
- Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,055
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1756 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 77,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
83060 $
Price in auction currency 77000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
