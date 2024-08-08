Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1756 СПБ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure gold (0,0955 oz) 2,9711 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,712
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1756 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54309 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
10726 $
Price in auction currency 925000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
8159 $
Price in auction currency 746179 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
