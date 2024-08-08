Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1756 СПБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure gold (0,0955 oz) 2,9711 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,712

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1756 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54309 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
10726 $
Price in auction currency 925000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
8159 $
Price in auction currency 746179 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Holmasto - December 17, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

