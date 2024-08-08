2 Roubles 1756 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1756 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98201 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

