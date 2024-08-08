Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1756 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 2 Roubles 1756 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Roubles 1756 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure gold (0,0955 oz) 2,9711 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 53,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (315) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1756 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98201 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2912 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Heritage - March 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Hess Divo - December 13, 2023
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 13, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1756 at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
