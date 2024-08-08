Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1756 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure gold (0,0955 oz) 2,9711 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 53,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (315) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1756 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98201 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2912 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
