Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Double Chervonets 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: "АПРЕЛ"

Obverse Double Chervonets 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" "АПРЕЛ" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Double Chervonets 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" "АПРЕЛ" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,94 g
  • Pure gold (0,22 oz) 6,8428 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,360

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Double Chervonets
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 80,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • New York Sale (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Double Chervonets 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
65240 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
Russia Double Chervonets 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
90909 $
Price in auction currency 80000 CHF
Russia Double Chervonets 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Chervonets 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

