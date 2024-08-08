Double Chervonets 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 80,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)