Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,57 g
- Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,507
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 130,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
109452 $
Price in auction currency 7000000 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date May 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
17911 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 6, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
