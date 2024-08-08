Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,507

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 130,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

Russia 10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
109452 $
Price in auction currency 7000000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Frühwald - May 16, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
17911 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Bolaffi - December 6, 2013
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 6, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Spink - September 30, 2013
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

