10 Roubles 1758 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 130,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) Service RNGA (1)