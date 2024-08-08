Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1757 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,6 g
- Pure gold (0,0472 oz) 1,4672 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,324
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1956 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2349 $
Price in auction currency 360000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
