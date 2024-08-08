Rouble 1757 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

