Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1757 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1757 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1757 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,0472 oz) 1,4672 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,324

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (4)
  • Empire (5)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (17)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1956 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2349 $
Price in auction currency 360000 JPY
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Dorotheum - May 12, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction DNW - February 9, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

