Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,794

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4424 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 85,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
85000 $
Price in auction currency 85000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
31000 $
Price in auction currency 31000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search