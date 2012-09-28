Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,47 g
- Diameter null mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,794
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4424 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 85,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
85000 $
Price in auction currency 85000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
31000 $
Price in auction currency 31000 USD
