Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,550,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2020.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

