Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1749
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,550,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Empire (1)
