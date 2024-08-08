Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,968)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
- Diameter 20 - 23 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 120,680
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5115 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
24656 $
Price in auction currency 23000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2975 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
