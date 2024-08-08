Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,968)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
  • Diameter 20 - 23 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 120,680

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5115 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
24656 $
Price in auction currency 23000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2975 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1757 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

