Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "НОЯБ. 3" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "НОЯБ. 3". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (1)