Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "НОЯБ. 3" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: "НОЯБ. 3"
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,398
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1752
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "НОЯБ. 3". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28089 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
44037 $
Price in auction currency 40250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
