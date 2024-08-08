Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "НОЯБ. 3" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: "НОЯБ. 3"

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" "НОЯБ. 3" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" "НОЯБ. 3" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,398

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "НОЯБ. 3". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28089 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
44037 $
Price in auction currency 40250 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1752 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (Ducat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search