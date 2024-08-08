Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "The eagle on the reverse". "НОЯБ. 3" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "The eagle on the reverse". "НОЯБ. 3". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1072 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (1)