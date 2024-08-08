Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "The eagle on the reverse". "НОЯБ. 3" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: "НОЯБ. 3"

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "The eagle on the reverse" "НОЯБ. 3" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "The eagle on the reverse" "НОЯБ. 3" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,021)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,0023 oz) 0,0729 g
  • Diameter 986 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "The eagle on the reverse". "НОЯБ. 3". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1072 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
65000 $
Price in auction currency 65000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
80000 $
Price in auction currency 80000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1752 "The eagle on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

