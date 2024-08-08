Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "МАР. 13" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "МАР. 13". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)