Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "МАР. 13" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: "МАР. 13"

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" "МАР. 13" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" "МАР. 13" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "МАР. 13". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
3700 $
Price in auction currency 3700 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

