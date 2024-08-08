Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "МАР. 13" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: "МАР. 13"
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "МАР. 13". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
3700 $
Price in auction currency 3700 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search