Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8238 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

