Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23, 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8238 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

