Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23, 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8238 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
