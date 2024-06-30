Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

