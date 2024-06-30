Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
