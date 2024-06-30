Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1751 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (43) XF (41) VF (21) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (5) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (7) BN (12) Service PCGS (4) NGC (7) RNGA (3) ННР (3) CGC (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (8)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (5)

CoinsNB (1)

Denga1700 (3)

Empire (5)

Heritage (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (14)

Katz (12)

Künker (2)

MS67 (4)

MUNZE (6)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (19)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (5)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Russian Heritage (19)

Russiancoin (15)