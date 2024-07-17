Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

