Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1760
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
