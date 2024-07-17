Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (26)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

