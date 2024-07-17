Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3818 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (19) VF (13) F (9) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (6) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (3) Service NGC (4) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (3)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (1)

GINZA (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

MS67 (1)

Rare Coins (10)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (5)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (5)

SINCONA (1)