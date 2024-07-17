Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3818 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

