Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1759 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3818 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
