Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,400. Bidding took place July 11, 2023.

