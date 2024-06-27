Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,400. Bidding took place July 11, 2023.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

