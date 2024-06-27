Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1753 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,400. Bidding took place July 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
