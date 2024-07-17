Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 39,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

