Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 39,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

