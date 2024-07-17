Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1750
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 39,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
