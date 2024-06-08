Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1757. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike. Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 41 mm
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1757 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
