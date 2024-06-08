Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1757. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike. Without mintmark

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1757 Restrike Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1757 Restrike Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 41 mm

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1757 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

