5 Kopeks 1757. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1757 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

