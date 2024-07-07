Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,016,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1794 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25328 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
