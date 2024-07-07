Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1794 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25328 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

