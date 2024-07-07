Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,016,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1794 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25328 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1794 СПБ АК at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

