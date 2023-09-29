Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,57 g
- Pure silver (0,062 oz) 1,9275 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 368,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1793 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 451 EUR
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 20, 2017
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
