Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,57 g
  • Pure silver (0,062 oz) 1,9275 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 368,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1793 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 451 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - June 20, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 20, 2017
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - November 15, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Empire - September 26, 2015
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 19, 2008
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2008
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

