Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 412,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1790 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30692 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
