Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 412,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1790 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30692 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

