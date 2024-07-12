Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1790 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30692 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (2)