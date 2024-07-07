Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 800,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1787 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8382 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

