Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 800,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1787 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8382 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (30)
- AURORA (6)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (9)
- MS67 (1)
- Naumann (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (16)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (4)
- Spink (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search