Polupoltinnik 1787 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1787 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8382 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

