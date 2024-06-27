Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 605,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1785 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13345 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,900. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
891 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
