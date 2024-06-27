Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 605,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1785 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13345 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,900. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
891 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1785 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search