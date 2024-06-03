Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1784 with mark СПБ ММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (4) VF (1) VG (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VG8 (1)