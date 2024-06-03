Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 441,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1784 with mark СПБ ММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 12253 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2014
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1784 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search