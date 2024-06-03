Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1784 СПБ ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 441,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1784
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1784 with mark СПБ ММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 12253 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
