Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1783 with mark СПБ ММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 10, 2014.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (9)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Numisbalt (13)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition G6
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

