Polupoltinnik 1783 СПБ ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1783
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1783 with mark СПБ ММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 10, 2014.
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
