Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1779 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6400 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
