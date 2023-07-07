Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1779 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6400 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

