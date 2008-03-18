Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 394,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1779 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5368 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
