Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1779 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5368 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)