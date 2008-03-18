Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 394,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1779 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5368 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • RND (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1509 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ at auction NIKO - February 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1779 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
3311 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

