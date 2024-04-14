Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД ДМ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1770 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

