Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД ДМ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (15) XF (22) VF (24) F (5) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (3) Service ННР (5) RNGA (3)

