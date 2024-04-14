Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД ДМ "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД ДМ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1770 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
