Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 484,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place January 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (19)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1768 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search