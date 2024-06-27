Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 484,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place January 31, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (19)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1768 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1768 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1768 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search