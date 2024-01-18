Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1765 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (16) XF (6) VF (11) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (2) NGS (1) NGC (2) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

