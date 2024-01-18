Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 912,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1765 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGS
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
