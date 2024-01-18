Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 912,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1765 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGS
542 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
230 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU50
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU50
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU58
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF30 RNGA
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU58
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU58
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition F
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF35
