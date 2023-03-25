Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1785 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (3) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (6) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) Service ННР (6)