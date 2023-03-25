Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1785 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
2522 $
Price in auction currency 186513 RUB
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - August 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - April 6, 2007
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - April 6, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2007
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

