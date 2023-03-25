Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1785 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1785 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (3)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
2522 $
Price in auction currency 186513 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2007
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search