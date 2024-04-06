Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1773 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (10) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (5) Service RNGA (2)