Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1773 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2019.
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
1489 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
