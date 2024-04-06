Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1773 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
1489 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1773 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1773 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search