Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1773 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8373 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition AU (13) XF (20) VF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (5) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (4)

Empire (9)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (3)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (6)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Westfälische (1)