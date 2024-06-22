Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,100
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1773 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8373 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price

Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

