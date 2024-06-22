Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,100

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1773 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8373 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Empire (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - December 1, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1773 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1773 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search