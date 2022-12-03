Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1771 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

