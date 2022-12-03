Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1771 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (2)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (4)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
4480 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2423 $
Price in auction currency 156060 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1771 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search