Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1771 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
4480 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2423 $
Price in auction currency 156060 RUB
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 27, 2017
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 27, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date February 27, 2017
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 20, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 25, 2016
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 25, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date August 25, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rauch - October 2, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date October 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
