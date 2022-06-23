Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
1835 $
Price in auction currency 137251 RUB
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 20, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date March 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 28, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 30, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction NIKO - December 20, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1768 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

