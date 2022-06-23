Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
1835 $
Price in auction currency 137251 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
12
