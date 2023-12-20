Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1766 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 470,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.

Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Seller Знак
Date October 26, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1766 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

