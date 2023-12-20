Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1766 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 470,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1766 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
