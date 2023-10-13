Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 92,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1766 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1023 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 36500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - April 5, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 5, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - February 21, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 21, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - December 6, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 6, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - May 31, 2013
Seller Empire
Date May 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - April 16, 2010
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1766 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

