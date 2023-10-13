Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1766 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

Сondition XF (9) VF (7) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) XF40 (5) VF35 (1) VF30 (1)