Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 92,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1766 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1023 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 36500 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 5, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1766 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search