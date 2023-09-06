Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 840,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction MS67 - February 12, 2020
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Numisor - November 15, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 20, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date June 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

