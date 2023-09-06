Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (8) VF (13) No grade (4) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

Empire (4)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Katz (5)

MS67 (1)

Numisor (2)

Rare Coins (5)

RND (4)

SINCONA (1)