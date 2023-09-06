Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 840,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (5)
- MS67 (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (4)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search