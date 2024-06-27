Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,529,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 6269 RUB
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
