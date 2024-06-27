Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,529,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 6269 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

