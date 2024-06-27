Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1790 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

