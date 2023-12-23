Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8235 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
