Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8235 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition G6
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

