Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,273,900

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 82,777. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (20)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (13)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • Katz (34)
  • Künker (7)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (28)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 321 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1785 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search