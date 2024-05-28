Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 82,777. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (63) XF (50) VF (29) F (3) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (6) MS60 (1) AU58 (16) AU55 (13) AU53 (2) AU50 (7) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF30 (3) VF25 (3) VF20 (5) F15 (1) Service NGC (13) RNGA (3) CGC (1) ННР (6) PCGS (3)

