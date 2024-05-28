Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,273,900
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 82,777. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 321 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
