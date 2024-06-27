Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (131) XF (70) VF (48) F (7) G (1) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (7) MS60 (6) AU58 (28) AU55 (15) AU53 (5) AU50 (7) XF45 (5) XF40 (5) VF35 (6) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) F15 (3) G6 (1) DETAILS (20) Service NGC (29) PCGS (26) RNGA (11) ННР (6)

