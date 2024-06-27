Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,862,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1784
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (303)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (31)
- AURORA (27)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins and Medals (12)
- Coins.ee (9)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (20)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Haljak coin auction (7)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (18)
- Katz (39)
- Künker (11)
- MS67 (13)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (9)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (15)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (19)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (6)
- RND (13)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (15)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 4900 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition G6
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search