Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,862,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (303)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 4900 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition G6
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1784 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

