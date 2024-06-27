Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Imperial Coin (22)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

