Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1783
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
