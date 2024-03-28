Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Empire (6)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1959 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction AURORA - January 30, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1777 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search