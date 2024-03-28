Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

