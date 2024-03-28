Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1959 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
