Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 285,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Agora - December 27, 2022
Seller Agora
Date December 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Sedwick - November 4, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 4, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - November 15, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

