Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 285,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- RND (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Agora
Date December 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 4, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
