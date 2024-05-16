Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (9) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) Service NGC (3)