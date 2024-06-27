Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 107,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the RND auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 2600 NOK
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Via - November 23, 2021
Seller Via
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

