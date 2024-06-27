Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 107,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the RND auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 2600 NOK
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
