Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 510,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1356 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place September 10, 2008.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
