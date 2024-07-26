Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 510,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1356 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place September 10, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (6)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (7)
- Marciniak (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search