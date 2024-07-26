Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1772 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1356 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place September 10, 2008.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (9) XF (20) VF (20) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (6) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (2)

BAC (6)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (7)

Marciniak (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)